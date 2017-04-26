Cesaro Comments On The Hardys’ Return Impacting The RAW Tag Team Division, Slo-Mo Recap Of A High Stakes Smackdown (Video)

Cesaro

Cesaro recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling while promoting the RAW Tag Team Championship match between himself and Sheamus against the Hardy Boyz at WWE Payback this Sunday.

Cesaro talks about the effect The Hardys’ return has on the RAW tag team division, getting accustomed to working as a tag team talent, and more. You can read a few excerpts below, and listen to the full interview in the above player:

Cesaro commented on how the Hardys’ return changes the RAW Tag Team division:

“I think the Tag Team division had changed once me and Sheamus entered it. We’re two of the best competitors in WWE and certainly make the best tag team. The Hardy Boys, it’s great for a nostalgia factor, and it’s great because they’re still tremendous competitors, but come Payback I want to bring back those tag team titles because I want to come back to Europe, I want to come back home, as the tag team champions.”

