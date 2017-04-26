Dr. Jonas On Working w/ Kurt Angle On The Anglestrong App & Helping People Deal w/ Substance Abuse Recovery

The latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s WZ Weekly was released earlier this afternoon. It features a “Spotlight Interview” with Dr. Harold Jonas.
Dr. Jonas has partnered with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to launch the Anglestrong app which is an app to help people dealing with substance abuse issues recover. Kurt Angle will be appearing next week on WZ Weekly to discuss the app and his work with Dr. Jonas even further.
Some of Dr. Jonas’ comments have been transcribed below. You can download the Anglestrong app from the iTunes store by clicking HERE.
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
On how Dr. Jonas and Kurt Angle partnered up to bring people struggling with substance abuse recovery the Anglestrong app:
On Kurt’s story and why he is the perfect fit to promote the app:
You can hear Dr. Jonas talk more about working with Kurt, how the Anglestrong app works and more in the embedded audio player at the top of the post.
Related: Kurt Angle Comments On WWE Return, Recovery From Addiction (Audio)
You can listen to more pro wrestling podcasts from WrestleZone in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?