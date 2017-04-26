Impact Wrestling President Comments On Recent Backstage Incident, Three Cool Things About Batista (Video)

Impact Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm commented on the recent report of a backstage argument and call it a resolved matter.

Following the news of a blowup between Bob Ryder, Jeff and Karen Jarrett, Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to Nordholm, who replied (via email) and said:

“It’s an internal matter and all resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.”

The argument reportedly happened after Karen spoke to Ryder for not booking a certain hotel room, which according to a source was one he had allegedly been told to book for several weeks. After Karen left, Jeff Jarrett eventually got involved and things escalated until Ryder had left the building during this weekend’s TV tapings.

Batista

The following video from the Humane Society features Dave Bautista in a new ad for animal rights, talking about his love for animals and three cool things you might not know about him: