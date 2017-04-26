CM Punk Comments On Why He Continues To Pursue A Career In MMA, His Post Fight Speech, What Appeals To Him

CM Punk recently appeared on Windy City Live in advance of his C2E2 appearance this past weekend in Chicago. Punk talked about his appearance, his career highlights, and more. You can read a few excerpts and watch the interview below: CM Punk on fighting being tough, if he’ll continue to pursue MMA: Yea, absolutely. It’s all tough. When I was a wrestler, I was throwing myself at the ground 300 days a year. Now I’m more focused on different disciplines, and I get to sleep in my own bed every night. Punk comments on the challenge of fighting, what appeals to him: “Isn’t that great though? To me, there’s something so romantic about that. You walk into a cage, and there’s a winner and there’s a loser. People can make excuses, but at the end of the day, there’s a winner and there’s a loser. I think in this world, because in my opinion, you only get one time around, if you’re scared of something I think it’s best to face it head on. I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable.” Related: CM Punk At C2E2, Comments On Drax Comic Book, If He Is Writing Anymore Drax Comics, And More (Photos) Punk comments on his post fight speech at UFC 203, why he continues to pursue MMA: “You asked me prior to coming on if I was OK with you guys showing that [speech], because I think maybe the thought is I’m embarrassed, but the truth is, I’m not. Just like you, I think you look at that and think sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I think it’s much more important to lose graciously and with some class than to win and tell everyone what a bad ass you are. This is a work in progress, you know what I mean? That is, to me, what’s beautiful about mixed martial arts, that on any day, anybody can beat anybody else. People can say that I suck and I shouldn’t do this; I think that’s exactly why I should do it. Because to me, I love it, it’s fun, it’s challenging and it’s what I want to do. I think that’s a good message, go out and do what you want to do.”