WWE Touts Charlotte’s New Main Event Milestone, Drew McIntyre vs Andrade Almas, More NXT Match Highlights (Video)

Charlotte
WWE.com posted the following, acknowledging Charlotte Flair as the first female wrestler to main event on RAW, Smackdown and a WWE pay-per-view. Charlotte completed the trifecta on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live by challenging Naomi for the Women’s Championship:
NXT
The following videos feature match highlights from tonight’s episode of NXT, including Drew McIntyre versus Andrade Cien Almas, Ruby Riot versus Nikki Cross, and Tyler Bate defending the UK Championship against Jack Gallagher.
