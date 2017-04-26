WWE Touts Charlotte’s New Main Event Milestone, Drew McIntyre vs Andrade Almas, More NXT Match Highlights (Video)

WWE.com posted the following, acknowledging Charlotte Flair as the first female wrestler to main event on RAW, Smackdown and a WWE pay-per-view. Charlotte completed the trifecta on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live by challenging Naomi for the Women’s Championship:

Following multiple Raw main events and a Raw Women’s Championship victory against Sasha Banks at this past year’s WWE Hell in a Cell event — inside the Cell itself, no less — Charlotte Flair made history once again last night on SmackDown LIVE by becoming the first female Superstar to compete in singles matches in the main event of Raw, SmackDown and a WWE pay-per-view.

Although Flair was ultimately unsuccessful in unseating SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in the intensely competitive title bout, The Queen still has reason to celebrate — assuming she can take a break from plotting her retaliation against the devious trio of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, who interrupted the match and attacked Flair after the bell.

How will Charlotte make history next? Whatever she does, rest assured: She’ll “Do It with Flair.”