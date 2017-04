Big E recently spoke with WWE.com after he officiating a wedding in Los Angeles this past weekend; you can read a few highlights below: Big E comments on how they chose the couple he would marry: It’s hard to convey tone or emotional connection over email, but they seemed appreciative and excited about it. They’re definitely big WWE fans. I found out that they’d been to the last five WrestleManias. Their first WrestleMania was my first as a member of the main roster. It just felt right to me. Big E describes what the ceremony was like: I married them in Grand Park, just outside a courthouse there. I thought the venue was going to be inside, but it was on the steps outside. Around the time we started, the sun started coming down, which ended up being really beautiful. They had about a dozen friends and family present. They made a banner that said “WeddingMania – Big E Rocks!” with a unicorn and the pink and blue we wore for so long. It was pretty cool. Joseph wore this sweet throwback Bret Hart windbreaker. Brisa had a white wedding dress with a cape and a Raw Women’s Championship replica. I love that they were dressed for a wedding, but also infused their love for WWE. It was a good marriage of WWE and celebrating the love of two people. Would Big E continue to officiate weddings after this one? It’s definitely something I’m open to. I was talking to my buddy Emilio, who helped me put this together, and we were talking about doing different stuff. I’m not accustomed to having time off. It’s been over two weeks and counting. It’s different for me. There are so many things I want to try and do that excite me, different projects, but we never have time with our schedules. We’re home two days a week, sometimes less than that. Right now, we’re brainstorming other projects. Obviously, now I’m an official officiant, so I can do that moving forward. So, if it works out with my schedule and another couples’, it’s something I’m willing to do. But I kind of want to do different unexpected stuff, try new things and challenges, meet people from different walks of life. This opens the door for that.