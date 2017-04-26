Randy Orton Comments On His WWE Tenure & Accolades, Reinventing Himself, His Favorite RKO Ever

Randy Orton recently spoke with WWE.com about celebrating his fifteen year anniversary in WWE; you can read a few excerpts below:
Randy Orton comments on how it feels to be a fifteen year veteran in WWE:
Orton on whether he put pressure on himself to succeed early in his career because of his wrestling family:
Does Orton find it difficult to reinvent himself over the years?
Orton reveals his faavorite RKO ‘outta nowhere’ of all time:
