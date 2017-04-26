Randy Orton Comments On His WWE Tenure & Accolades, Reinventing Himself, His Favorite RKO Ever

Randy Orton recently spoke with WWE.com about celebrating his fifteen year anniversary in WWE; you can read a few excerpts below: Randy Orton comments on how it feels to be a fifteen year veteran in WWE: How does it feel? It feels like, “Where did the time go?” to be honest. I’ve been around a long time, and it seemed for the longest time like I was the young guy. Now, all of a sudden, I’ve got fans with beards telling me, “I used to watch you when I was a kid.” So, I don’t know what happened to all those years, man, but the little bit I do remember? It was definitely a fun ride. Orton on whether he put pressure on himself to succeed early in his career because of his wrestling family: The pressure was always there, but I feel like it was almost invisible to me. I had too much going on once I got rolling with Evolution and won my first title. They say the cream rises to the top, and I felt like the cream. I rose to the top real quick, and I was surrounded by Triple H, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, these guys who were very well respected in the profession, and they wanted to work with me, so I knew I was doing something right. There was never a point early on where I went, “Oh, God, they’re going to expect so much of me because my dad is who he is and my grandfather is who he is.” I never really felt that other than when I was in [then-WWE developmental organization] OVW because I didn’t know anything at all, and I was in there with other guys who were paying to train. I was being paid to learn the basics. So, that was when I felt [pressure]. But not up here. Related: Randy Orton Celebrates Career Milestone Does Orton find it difficult to reinvent himself over the years? Not really, because I’ve always been kind of the same guy. Whether I was The Legend Killer, The Viper, The Apex Predator, nothing’s really changed. When I look at [Superstars] who’ve had 10 different personas … it’s amazing to me. These guys are very talented that they’re able to do that. Would I be able to do that? I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. But I think the fact that I’ve never really had to change is a testament to what my persona is on the show. Whether you’re sick of it or love it, you know what you’re gonna get with me. Orton reveals his faavorite RKO ‘outta nowhere’ of all time: I would say probably the one with Evan Bourne. It just shows you how important timing is and I felt like the timing on that particular one was harder to achieve than any of the other ones. The one on Seth [Rollins] at WrestleMania was difficult, too. I’ve done some cool ones with Dolph [Ziggler] and Cesaro, too, and springboards in with Carlito and CM Punk. The timing is what makes that. But the hardest one, the highest-risk one to hit perfect was the Evan Bourne one, and that’d probably be why it’s my favorite.