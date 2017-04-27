Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas, Dash Wilder Continues to Train at WWE PC (Video), WWE Applies for New Trademarks, Brie Bella Video

WWE Applies for New Trademarks
WWE recently applied to trademark the names Big Cass, Jack Gallagher and Tajiri. WWE applied for the Tajiri trademark just two days before the Japanese Buzzsaw announced he was leaving WWE to return to Japan.
Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas
Below is the official synopsis for next week’s Total Divas:
Dash Wilder Continues to Train at WWE PC
WWE NXT star Dash Wilder, who is out of action with a broken jaw, posted the following WWE Performance Center training video:
Brie Bella Video
Below is the latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video featuring Brie at 29 weeks pregnant:
