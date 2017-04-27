Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas, Dash Wilder Continues to Train at WWE PC (Video), WWE Applies for New Trademarks, Brie Bella Video

WWE Applies for New Trademarks

WWE recently applied to trademark the names Big Cass, Jack Gallagher and Tajiri. WWE applied for the Tajiri trademark just two days before the Japanese Buzzsaw announced he was leaving WWE to return to Japan.

Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas

Below is the official synopsis for next week’s Total Divas:

“Swimming with Pigs: Forced to retire her signature move, the Rack Attack, Nicole struggles to find her new identity as a WWE superstar; Maryse and Eva take their hubbies on a joint, sexy honeymoon trip to Exuma, but end up swimming with pigs.”

Dash Wilder Continues to Train at WWE PC

WWE NXT star Dash Wilder, who is out of action with a broken jaw, posted the following WWE Performance Center training video:

Brie Bella Video

Below is the latest Brie Bella “Baby Watch” video featuring Brie at 29 weeks pregnant: