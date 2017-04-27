Ronda Rousey Congratulates NXT Star and His Family, Cody Rhodes Responds to Signing Rumors, “Bella Body” Video

Nick Paglino
ronda rousey

Photo Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Cody Rhodes Responds to Signing Rumors

Cody Rhodes posted the following on Twitter, reacting to rumors that he has signed a full-time deal with Ring of Honor:

Latest Bella Body Video

Below is the latest “Bella Body” video featuring Nikki Bella:

Ronda Rousey Congratulates NXT Star and His Family

As noted, WWE NXT star Roderick Strong, and his fiancee and MMA fighter Marina Shafir, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday night. Ronda Rousey, who coached Shafir on season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter, posted the following congratulatory message:

Cody Rhodesnikki bellaRing of Honorroderick strongRonda RouseyvideoWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"