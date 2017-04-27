Another WWE NXT Talent Released, Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts, WOW Holding Live Event, Santana Garrett Defending the Title

Another WWE NXT Talent Released

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has released NXT prospect Theophilus Agbi. Agbi was signed to the WWE Performance Center last October, and joins Chris Atkins and backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo as released NXT talents this week. As noted, WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl has not been released by WWE, despite a rumor suggesting otherwise.

Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts

As noted, WWE is holding tryouts in Dubai this week, and Squared Circle Sirens is reporting fitness model and personal trainer Lana Evanson, Shadia Bseiso, Gabi Stockler, personal trainer Siham Kissir and Crossfit athlete Mahboube Farasat are amongst the women attending the tryouts. Below are photos of Evanson, Stockler and Bseiso:

All blue and no photoshops coze I LoVE my scars tell me where it is if you find if. #MyDubai @jean.mallo A post shared by Gabi Ppg (@gabistockler) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

30 @ 30 squat snatch session this morning with @andrehoudet @innerfight #weightlifting #innerfightdubai A post shared by Shadia Bseiso شادية بسيسو (@shadiabseiso) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:07am PDT

لقطات من اليوم الأول من أسبوع الجمال مع ضيفتنا خبيرة المكياج فاطمة المؤمن و النجنة ديانا كرازون و الذي أقدمه لجالاري لافايت ضمن فعاليات مهرجان دبي للتسوق #مقدمة_فعاليات On stage for @galerieslafayettedubai #DSF #BeautyWeek with our beautiful guests @falmomen @dianakarazonw #sdbonstage #glbeautyweek2017 #galarieslafayettedubai A post shared by Shadia Bseiso شادية بسيسو (@shadiabseiso) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:43am PST

WOW Holding Live Event in LA, Santana Garrett Defending the Title

The following press release has been issued: