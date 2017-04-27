Another WWE NXT Talent Released, Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts, WOW Holding Live Event, Santana Garrett Defending the Title

Another WWE NXT Talent Released
According to PWInsider.com, WWE has released NXT prospect Theophilus Agbi. Agbi was signed to the WWE Performance Center last October, and joins Chris Atkins and backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo as released NXT talents this week. As noted, WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl has not been released by WWE, despite a rumor suggesting otherwise.
Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts
As noted, WWE is holding tryouts in Dubai this week, and Squared Circle Sirens is reporting fitness model and personal trainer Lana Evanson, Shadia Bseiso, Gabi Stockler, personal trainer Siham Kissir and Crossfit athlete Mahboube Farasat are amongst the women attending the tryouts. Below are photos of Evanson, Stockler and Bseiso:
WOW Holding Live Event in LA, Santana Garrett Defending the Title
The following press release has been issued:
