Another WWE NXT Talent Released, Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts, WOW Holding Live Event, Santana Garrett Defending the Title

Another WWE NXT Talent Released

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has released NXT prospect Theophilus Agbi. Agbi was signed to the WWE Performance Center last October, and joins Chris Atkins and backstage interviewer Andrea Ocampo as released NXT talents this week. As noted, WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl has not been released by WWE, despite a rumor suggesting otherwise.

Photos of Women at WWE Dubai Tryouts

As noted, WWE is holding tryouts in Dubai this week, and Squared Circle Sirens is reporting fitness model and personal trainer Lana Evanson, Shadia Bseiso, Gabi Stockler, personal trainer Siham Kissir and Crossfit athlete Mahboube Farasat are amongst the women attending the tryouts. Below are photos of Evanson, Stockler and Bseiso:

WOW Holding Live Event in LA, Santana Garrett Defending the Title

The following press release has been issued:

NEW SUPERHEROES, EPIC BATTLES, MORE FUN:
IT CAN MEAN JUST ONE THING: WOW IS BACK!
WOW – Women Of Wrestling
Returns May 11 to the Belasco Theater in Downtown L.A.
Los Angeles – April 27, 2017After a triumphant sold-out wrestling program in the fall of 2016 that saw the live return of women’s wrestling to Los Angeles after 15 years, WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back with a night of championship contests, many featuring a new lineup of athletic and inspiring Superheroes. The action-packed event will be on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., once again at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com with detailed information found at WOWE.com.
The return of WOW – Women Of Wrestling is part of a wave of renewed fan interest in women’s wrestling. From the live action in the ring to an upcoming scripted Netflix TV series about the early days of the sport, audiences are clamoring for the action, the personalities and the drama.
In the marquee event at the Belasco Theater, WOW favorite Jungle Grrrl, who has never been pinned, will square off with reigning WOW World Champion Santana Garrett in what promises to be an epic contest featuring the industry’s best. Attendees at the event will also get their first look at a new crop of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Superheroes.
Take, for instance, Twana, a mother of three who drives two hours each way to attend training sessions. That devotion, along with her charismatic fighting style, has earned her the nickname “The Beast.”
Or there’s The Dagger, a mom of two who is a daredevil with an impressive knife collection and is also an MMA fighter, and Enjay Rima a freestyle rapper.  In all, the WOW Superheroes are a collection of powerful women from such places as Atlanta, Denver, Dallas and Southern California.
“We are committed to correcting perceptions of women’s wrestling, and providing a great entertainment experience with every WOW event, and we think our new and returning Superheroes will help us do just that,” WOW Owner Jeanie Buss said. Buss, who is also Owner and President of the L.A. Lakers, noted “Fans who can’t make it to the Belasco Theater are able to experience the action of the new season on our WOW website WOWE.com.”
“The May 11 event in downtown Los Angeles will be a battleground of excitement featuring the biggest, most entertaining and most action-packed showcase in the history of women’s wrestling,” WOW Founder David McLane added. “We’ll have bigger production values, a stunning new lineup of Superheroes and a totally unexpected group of ‘Ring Rats’ who’ll have fans howling. It’ll be quite a night.”
WOW – Women Of Wrestling recently announced a strategic partnership with MGM Television Group to develop new content across a range of unscripted programming and digital formats. MGM Television Group, under the direction of President Mark Burnett, is behind such successful unscripted franchises as “Survivor,” “The Voice” and “Shark Tank.”
For more information about WOW and its Superheroes, visit http://www.wowe.com/ @wowsuperheroes
To buy tickets for the event, visit Ticketmaster.

