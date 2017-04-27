In-Ring Footage From This Week’s WWE Dubai Tryouts, Evolution vs The Shield Full Match, Nikki Bella Questions Her WWE Future (Videos)

In-Ring Footage of This Week’s WWE Dubai Tryouts

WWE has released the following video, featuring in-ring footage of the current WWE Dubai tryouts:

Evolution vs The Shield Full Match

WWE has released the following video, featuring the full Evolution vs The Shield No Holds Barred Elimination Match from WWE Payback 2014:

Nikki Bella Questions Her In-Ring Future

WWE has also released the following preview for next week’s Total Divas, featuring Nikki Bella questioning her in-ring future following surgery:

