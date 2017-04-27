News on Baron Corbin’s WWE “Suspension”, Damien Sandow, Alex Riley, X-Pac and More to Attend Screening of New John Morrison Movie

News on Baron Corbin’s WWE “Suspension” As noted, WWE Smackdown Live commissioner Shane McMahon story line “suspended and fined” Baron Corbin for his actions this past Tuesday night on WWE Talking Smack. It should be noted there are no Smackdown live events scheduled for this weekend, so next week’s Smackdown Live is the only event Corbin will be missing due to suspension. Damien Sandow, Alex Riley, X-Pac and More to Attend Screening of New John Morrison Movie The Los Angeles screening of the movie “Boone the Bounty Hunter”, written by and starring Lucha Underground star Johnny Mundo, aka John Morrison, will take place on May 1st. The film premieres on iTunes, Amazon Video and more on May 9th. In addition to Mundo, below is a list of wrestlers and wrestling personalities who will be attending the LA movie screening. You can also checkout the official movie trailer below: – Lateef Crowder

– Jane Park Smith

– James Kyson

– Osric Chau (Super Natural)

– Taya

– Melissa Santos

– Brian Cage

– Damien Sandow

– Alex Riley

– Chavo Guerrero

– X-Pac

– Famous B

Johnny Mundo On Training Rooster Teeth's James Willems & Lawrence Sonntag To Be Wrestlers For New Doc

Former #wwe star John Morrison stars in "Boone the Bounty Hunter", premiering on iTunes, Amazon Video and more on May 9th.