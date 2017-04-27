Josh Mathews on Being the Commentary GOAT, Impact Wrestling Losing The Hardys and Other Stars, Offers “No Comments” About JBL

Impact Wrestling announcer Josh Mathews recently did a Q&A with Sportskeeda, and below are some highlights:
Q: You are the self-confessed GOAT on the announce table. Other than you, who else would you say are the GOATs of commentary, both play-by-play and colour?
Q: Who would you say is the in-ring GOAT of Impact Wrestling right now?
Q: So a lot of Impact Wrestling Stars have recently left the company, and new stars have come in. How does this affect Impact Wrestling?
Q: One of the things that made Impact Wrestling different last year was the presentation of content, thanks to the Hardyz. Will Impact Wrestling look at unconventional ways to promote the current product too?
Q: Last question about WWE. What’s your impression of JBL, as a person, as a human being?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?