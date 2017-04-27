The Singh Brothers Get New WWE Ring Names, Trailer for New Kevin Owens WWE DVD, Watch Mojo Rawley and AJ Styles WWE Entrance Videos

Nick Paglino
kevin owens wwe dvd

(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Singh Brothers Get New WWE Ring Names

As noted, The Bollywood Boyz, now known in WWE as The Singh Brothers, have aligned themselves with Jinder Mahal on Smackdown Live. The brothers have received new ring names, as Gurv Sihra is now known as Sunil Singh and Harv Sihra is now being called Samir Singh.

Watch Mojo Rawley and AJ Styles WWE Entrance Videos

WWE has released the following entrance videos for Mojo Rawley and AJ Styles:

Trailer for New Kevin Owens WWE DVD

Independent promotion IWS posted the exclusive trailer below of the upcoming Kevin Owens “Fight Owen’s Fight” WWE DVD:

Exclusive never before seen trailer for Fight Owen’s Fight featuring the IWS’ S own Kevin Owen’s!!! Big thanx to WWE for giving IWS this trailer and for loading the DVD with IWS footage and interviews. Remember fans if you like what you see UnFnSanctioned is less then two weeks away . Buy your tickets now! Saturday May 6th iws returns to #club unity with it’s biggest show of the Year UnFnSanctioned. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.iws.ticketleap.com #iws#MONTREAL #wrestling #prowrestling#GOLDBERG #LESNAR #BROCKLESNAR #KEVINOWENS #SAMIZAYN #HABS#MONTREAL#mtlblog#montreality#wwe#MTLprodigies#love#instagood#photooftheday#tbt#beautiful#cute#happy#sorrynotsorry#fashion#follow#followme#followforfollowbackalways#thekoshow#royalrumble #wrestlemania7

A post shared by IWS WRESTLING (@iwshardcore) on

