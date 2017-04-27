More Details on New Vince McMahon Biopic, The Rock Comments on Ending Vince’s “Kiss My A** Club, News on The Hardys Final Indie Appearance

More Details New Vince McMahon Biopic

As noted, Sony’s TriStar is developing a biopic on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently titled “Pandemonium”. According to PWinsider.com, it is believed that Vince McMahon will have final approval over the finished script. MLW received a copy of the screenplay and Alex Greenfield reviewed it on today’s MLW VIP podcast which you can check out at this link.

Additionally, WWE Studios is involved with the movie, as President Michael Luisi is one of the producers.

The Rock Comments on Ending Vince’s “Kiss My A** Club

The Rock posted the following on ending Vince McMahon’s “Kiss My A** Club”, and working with Vince on WWE TV:

Now this was a GREAT pro wrestling angle. So wild, crazy & fun. Vince was always one of my favs to build with. Maverick thinker. @WWE #ohana https://t.co/908SIFJwEp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 27, 2017

In today’s edition of THE DAILY ROCK, we remember when @TheRock put an end to the “Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club.” https://t.co/wuJRI1lODH pic.twitter.com/YLGyqIvwrp — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 26, 2017

The Hardys Final Indie Appearance

This Saturday will be The Hardy Boyz’ final indy appearance, as they will work Pro Wrestling South’s event at Vance Middle School in Bristol, TN: