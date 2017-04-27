John Cena Pulls Off An Incredible Feat On His 40th Birthday, Cena / The Wall News, New Unboxed w/ Zack Ryder

John Cena

The above video features Cathy Kelley commenting on John Cena’s special brithday feat, as he deadlifted 602 pounds on his 40th birthday.

On a related note, Cena mentioned on Twitter that he and Nikki Bella will be attending tonight’s premiere for “The Wall” in New York. Cena stars in the film along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson; it is set for release on May 12th.

Leaving ATL for NYC @thewallmovie premiere with Nicole @BellaTwins. Extremely proud of this project, ready to share it! #TheWallMovie — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 27, 2017

Related: John Cena on Not Turning Heel in WWE, If His WrestleMania 33 Couples Angle Was Too Real for Him to Enjoy

Unboxed

The following is the latest episode of Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a new look at the Ghostbusters figures from Diamond Select Toys: