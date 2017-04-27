Possible Spoiler For WWE Payback Title Match, Part 1 Of NXT’s Profile On Roderick Strong (Video)

WWE Payback

For what it’s worth, Chris Jericho is only scheduled through Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, leading to speculation he will not be winning the United States Championship back at WWE Payback.

The match carries a stipulation that the winner of the match between Jericho and current champion Kevin Owens will stay on Smackdown as United States Champion. It’s always possible that Jericho could still appear despite not being advertised, but he’s scheduled to take a short sabbatical to tour with Fozzy next month.

Who Is Roderick Strong?

The following video features the first part of the profile on NXT’s Roderick Strong; as noted, part two will air next week on NXT: