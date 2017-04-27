Sinclair Broadcasting Group Acquires New Networks, Recent WWE Attendance Figures, Eli Drake Is Tired Of Being Overlooked (Video)

Sinclair Broadcasting Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting is purchasing Bonten Media Group for $240 million.
Bonten owns 14 small market stations in eight different markets including Tri-Cities in Tennessee/Virginia, Greenville, NC, Missoula, MT, Butte, MT, Abilene, TX San Angelo, TX, Chico, CA and Eureka, CA. The deal, which is expected to close in this year’s third quarter, would likely mean Ring of Honor is added to those stations and markets, as it is usually the case for Sinclair adding new stations.
WWE
The following attendance figures are for recent WWE RAW, WWE Smackdown Live and NXT TV and live event tapings:
Eli Drake
The following video features Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake commenting on being tired of everyone else getting title shots while he doesn’t have anything to show for his efforts:
