Sinclair Broadcasting Group Acquires New Networks, Recent WWE Attendance Figures, Eli Drake Is Tired Of Being Overlooked (Video)

Sinclair Broadcasting Group

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Ring of Honor parent company Sinclair Broadcasting is purchasing Bonten Media Group for $240 million.

Bonten owns 14 small market stations in eight different markets including Tri-Cities in Tennessee/Virginia, Greenville, NC, Missoula, MT, Butte, MT, Abilene, TX San Angelo, TX, Chico, CA and Eureka, CA. The deal, which is expected to close in this year’s third quarter, would likely mean Ring of Honor is added to those stations and markets, as it is usually the case for Sinclair adding new stations.

WWE

The following attendance figures are for recent WWE RAW, WWE Smackdown Live and NXT TV and live event tapings:

4/17 – Columbus, OH (WWE RAW TV tapings – 8,000)

4/17 – Bowling Green, KY (WWE Smackdown live event – 3,300)

4/18 – Louisville (WWE Smackdown TV tapings – 8,000)

4/19 – Winter Park, FL (WWE NXT TV tapings – 400)

4/21 – Crystal River, FL (WWE NXT live event – 200)

4/22 – Bismark, ND (WWE RAW live event – 5,500)

4/22 – Kalamzoo, MI (WWE Smackdown live event – 3,300)

4/23 – Fargo, ND (WWE RAW live event – 4,500)

4/23 – Hammond, IN (WWE Smackdown live event – 3,200)

4/24 – Kansas City (WWE RAW TV tapings – 8,500)

4/24 – Peoria, IL (WWE Smackdown live event – 2,300)

4/25 – Des Moines (WWE Smackdown TV tapings – 5,500)

Eli Drake

The following video features Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake commenting on being tired of everyone else getting title shots while he doesn’t have anything to show for his efforts: