Did Lana & Rusev’s Wedding Help Draw Viewers For Total Divas?, James Storm’s Top 5 Impact Wrestling Matches (Video)

Total Divas

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

This week’s episode of Total Divas, which featured the wedding of Lana and Rusev, brought in 566,000 viewers, which is down from 593,000 viewers last week.

This was one of two ceremonies for the couple, as this one took place in Bulgaria, and they were also married in Malibu, California. This week’s episode of Total Divas was ranked #32 on the Cable Top 150 list, but the show saw an overall drop viewership for the third week in a row.

Fight Network Flashback

The following video is this week’s Fight Network Flashback, taking a look back at “The Cowboy” James Storm’s top five matches with TNA / Impact Wrestling: