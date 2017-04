Jim Ross posted his latest blog over on his JR’s Bar-B-Q website; you can read a few excerpts below: Jim Ross comments on Charlotte Flair being the ‘Hulk Hogan’ of the WWE Women’s division: Charlotte is making amazing strides to up her game and that’s what one often gets when you combine a world class athlete with Flair DNA and seemingly an obsession to be the best ever in the game. @MsCharlotteWWE is quickly developing into the ‘Hulk Hogan’ of her gender in WWE. It’s not far fetched whatsoever to think that Charlotte will headline a major PPV some day in the future if things continue to progress. Ross comments on Jinder Mahal’s push, the possibility Jinder wins the WWE Championship: The Jinder Mahal ascension on the SDLive roster including him being the #1 contender for the WWE Title seems to be being overthought to some degree by a handful of pundits. The rapid advancement up the card of Jinder has some concerned, and I get that point, but I see it as worth the chance and, fast track or not, Mahal is somewhat of a calculated risk which is essentially the same thing that most promotions deal with when advancing new talents who suddenly appear on the main event radar. I like this booking because it involves a deserving, hard working talent who has unique skills, is fundamentally sound and has a unique, TV persona plus he provides Randy Orton with a new opponent. Question…what if Jinder Mahal becomes the next, WWE Champion? Stranger things have happened and it’s not the worse idea that I’ve heard lately. This shocker might be worth a bit of consideration. I would merely suggest that Jinder doesn’t have to yell wall to wall on his promos to make his points because most of us organically/automatically tune people out who scream at us especially if they are an antagonist.