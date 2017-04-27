Eddie Edwards Injury Update, Why Are DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge at The IMPACT Zone? (Video)

Eddie Edwards

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Eddie Edwards is undergoing surgery to fix some “lingering knee issues”.

It was previously reported that Edwards may have been injured at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last weekend at Universal Studios, but he did work Sunday’s tapings. Edwards isn’t expected to miss much time as the surgery is said to be minor.

Impact Zone

The following video features NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge arriving at the Impact Zone in Orlando, revealing they are there to support Impact Grand Champion Moose: