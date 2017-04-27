Bullet Club Merchandise To Be Featured In Hot Topic, James Storm Says Don’t Get Mad, Get Even (Video)

Too Sweet

Pro Wrestling Tees will be signing a deal with Hot Topic to add licensed New Japan Pro Wrestling merchandise in every Hot Topic worldwide.

The original ‘Bone Soldier’ Bullet Club shirt is planned for a nationwide release, with the Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Young Bucks Bullet Club t-shirts stocked in the top 100 stores. It is expected that the shirts will be in stock starting at the end of May or beginning of June. You can see the shirts, which are currently stocked on Pro Wrestling Tees, below:



James Storm

