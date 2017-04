WrestleZone Radio presents another brand new episode of NXT Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes Jamie Campbell breaks down the latest pro wrestling news and the latest edition of WWE NXT, including: How soon might we see Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre in the NXT title picture?

Predictions on who will win next week’s women’s battle royale for the #1 contender to Asuka’s title

Will we see Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross in a no holds barred match?

What can be done to make Andrade Almas’s storyline meaningful?

And more!