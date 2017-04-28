Figure Friday: WWE Battle Pack 46 Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Photos)

Welcome to another Figure Friday, the best day of the week! Thanks to everyone who voted in last week’s poll on my Twitter, I appreciate it! Today we look at two of the most highly anticipated figures of 2017, two guys well overdue, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson!

These guys are not in stores yet as I got mine from RingsideCollectibles.com. They have a Mother’s Day sale right now actually if you wanted to scoop them up if you don’t want to wait for retail much like me. It’s rare I get stuff at the store anymore besides exclusives. Anyway, let’s take a look at these fellas in the packaging.

Gallows and Anderson are some of the nicest Basic figures this year in my opinion. They come from a pretty stacked Battle Pack series as well. Also in this set are Shane/Ambrose, Maryse/Miz and Kofi/Xavier. Lots of new faces, some of which you’ll be able to vote for on upcoming polls as I have them on the way as I write this. They don’t come with their entrance attire or anything as seen in my photo above unfortunately, I actually used some old WWE Jakks Undertaker jackets for them and it looks nice, but some photos of their entrance duster jackets surfaced online hinting at upcoming Elites of them in the near future.

Looking at them out of the packaging we’ll take a look at Gallows first. I was pretty excited to get this Gallows as I’ve just really wanted some updated figures of him since he re-debuted in WWE. My only “complaint” if I had to choose one would be the fact Gallows doesn’t have white boots as I was really hoping he would. Hopefully his Elite will as the contrasting color of his boots would just make the figure pop that much more. This Gallows figure is nice. There’s a lot of detail in his tattoo work, it’s an all new head scan since his older figures, not to mention a lot of detail in his attire. He’s also much taller than Anderson, like in real life, so it’s great they paid attention to that. The figure just radiates detail overall and for a Basic it’s pretty impressive. His frowning facial expression is kind of comical to me, but seems pretty accurate to how he looks on TV a lot of the time.

Taking a look at Anderson, he has a very simple look and this figure obviously is outdated now since he wears tights, which I’m sure his future figures will have. Regardless of how simple he looks he, too, is well done. His head scan turned out nice as it’s his very first WWE action figure. The tattoo work on his right arm/shoulder looks great as well as the details on his tights and boots.

Overall, I feel Mattel did a great job on their first figures with this gimmick/look. I know a lot of people, including myself, were really anticipating them and they turned out well. As I said before I wish Gallows had his white boots but other than that I don’t have any complaints as the detail is quite phenomenal for Basic figures. I think since Mattel no longer includes accessories in Battle Packs they’re able to devote more budget to the figures themselves, allowing them to add such detail as these. Now, their future Elites I’m sure will be great and I am looking forward to those as the “Boot of Doom” photo was very hard to pull off with limited articulation as seen on these figures. I do recommend them if you want some figures of Gallows and Anderson, you’ll just have to get them on Ringside right now as that’s the only place they’re available.

