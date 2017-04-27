New GLOW Teaser Trailer, Awesome Kong Cast Poster (Photos / Video), Homage Selling Ric Flair Inspired NBA Gear (Photos)

To Be The Man…
Homage is now selling two Cleveland Cavaliers shirts inspired by WWE Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, playing up on his famous ‘to be the man…’ catchphrase.
The shirts, seen below, had the following description:
GLOW
The following posters and teaser have been released for the upcoming Netflix series GLOW, based on the wrestling show from the 1980s. The show will premiere on Netflix on June 23rd, and it features Alison Brie and former WWE / TNA star Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens).
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?