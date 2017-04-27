New GLOW Teaser Trailer, Awesome Kong Cast Poster (Photos / Video), Homage Selling Ric Flair Inspired NBA Gear (Photos)

To Be The Man…

Homage is now selling two Cleveland Cavaliers shirts inspired by WWE Hall of Famer “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, playing up on his famous ‘to be the man…’ catchphrase.

The shirts, seen below, had the following description:

The Cleveland Cavaliers became The Team last year when they knocked off the defending world champion Golden State Warriors in one of the best NBA Finals of all time. With 16 victories needed to keep the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Cleveland, the Cavs are taking inspiration from a famous superfan who knows a things or two about winning 16 times. Pay homage to the Cavaliers’ quest to stay The Team with these two new tees. WOOOOO!

GLOW

The following posters and teaser have been released for the upcoming Netflix series GLOW, based on the wrestling show from the 1980s. The show will premiere on Netflix on June 23rd, and it features Alison Brie and former WWE / TNA star Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens).