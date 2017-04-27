

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? EARLY! It features a nearly ninety minute long interview with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa)! You can find some of Apter and Madusa's comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes Apter: When you saw Vince for the first time after so many years, what was that like? Madusa: I know that moment like I am right now playing in it in my head. It's very vivid. I can see it. I am standing in this long colorful dress. My hair is in rollers. I have no make-up on. I haven't seen Vince in twenty or whatever years. I'm standing there ready to do my speech. I am going over the rough draft out on the podium. Then all of a sudden I hear this, "Alundra?" I went, "What?" I turn around thinking I am going to turn white. My eyes swelled up and I was like, "Oh my God!" Then we gave each other the biggest hug and we wouldn't let go. I got all teary eyed. The first thing that came out of mouth and I whispered into his ear and said, "I'm so sorry." And then he just squeezed me tight and said, "It's ok." And that was it. It was amazing. Amazing.

This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features a nearly ninety minute long interview between legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter and his good friend WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa). Some of their topics of conversation include: Their dogs and how much they love them

Their long history together

Bullying

How Madusa originally broke in to the business

Why she considers herself groundbreaking

What led to her leaving Monster Trucks and the issue of pay inequality between men and women

The WCW Sturgis events

WWE working on a documentary about Madusa

What it was like for Madusa to see Vince McMahon for the first time since being fired at the WWE Hall of Fame

Madusa’s thoughts on the current WWE women’s divisions

More… Madusa also takes time to answer some fan submitted questions. Bill and Nick start the show by talking about some of the hot topics from around the world of sports entertainment including: Shane McMahon suspending Baron Corbin

Vince McMahon declaring John Cena the “Babe Ruth of WWE”

The biopic that has been announced about Vince McMahon

More… This episode also includes the latest installment of Nuts & Voeltz. You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: