Bill Apter Asks Madusa About The Documentary WWE Is Making About Her; Reveals His Role In It



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has released the latest edition of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? EARLY this past Thursday night! It features a nearly ninety minute long interview with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa)! You can find some of Apter and Madusa's comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes Apter: About two or two and a half years ago the WWE was producing a documentary on you. I don't know where it is at this point but I was one of the talking heads on that documentary. Do you know where that is at this point? Madusa: They were going to publish twice. There have been some things that are happening and I think they keep putting it on the back burner. Everyone else's keeps coming out but not mine. I don't know.

This week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features a nearly ninety minute long interview between legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter and his good friend WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa). Some of their topics of conversation include: Their dogs and how much they love them

Their long history together

Bullying

How Madusa originally broke in to the business

Why she considers herself groundbreaking

What led to her leaving Monster Trucks and the issue of pay inequality between men and women

The WCW Sturgis events

WWE working on a documentary about Madusa

What it was like for Madusa to see Vince McMahon for the first time since being fired at the WWE Hall of Fame

Madusa’s thoughts on the current WWE women’s divisions

More… Madusa also takes time to answer some fan submitted questions. Bill and Nick start the show by talking about some of the hot topics from around the world of sports entertainment including: Shane McMahon suspending Baron Corbin

Vince McMahon declaring John Cena the “Babe Ruth of WWE”

The biopic that has been announced about Vince McMahon

More… This episode also includes the latest installment of Nuts & Voeltz. You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: