Goldberg Opens Up To Eric Bischoff About The Emotional Affect His WWE Return Had On Him & His Family

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features an interview with former WCW & WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg! You can find some of Eric and Goldberg's comments transcribed below. BG: To be able to do this for my wife and my son who always heard about it but never could say they were there in that time. They could never understand how much fun it could be. As a father, you know exactly what I am talking about, to get my son in that ring with that title. To go to his school and see how proud he was when I was standing up in front of the class. Those things are immeasurable. You can't put a price on them. Granted I wouldn't have come back if they had paid me $12 a match but that's not why I went back. It was a combination of a lot of things. Just as important was the conversation I had with my wife when it all went down. She was in tears telling me how much she's appreciative of the fact that I am able to wipe the bad taste out of my mouth. The negative relationship I either had with the business or WWE or Vince himself. It was as if I was able to come to peace with it all and make it all right again. How it should have been the first time. Her not know anything about the business and just seeing me getting the opportunity after meeting Mr. McMahon. To be able to look in the mirror and not harbor those feelings anymore as a wife, as a human, those are the most important things in the world.

