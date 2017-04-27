Chris Jericho’s Last Scheduled WWE Date, World of Sport Wrestling TV Tapings Reportedly Postponed, Pre-Sale Code for WWE MSG Return

World of Sport Wrestling Tapings Reportedly Postponed

According to PWInsider.com, the upcoming World of Sport Wrestling tapings, scheduled for May, have been postponed. There are plans to make an official announcement next week regarding the rescheduling of the tapings, and sources noted ticket sales were not the issue and that it was a logistical, scheduling issue that is the cause of the delay.

Pre-Sale Code for WWE MSG Return

An online pre-sale for the July 7th WWE return to Madison Square Garden is underway via Ticketmaster.com, and you can use the code MSGWWE to obtain tickets.

Chris Jericho’s Last Scheduled WWE Date

As noted, Chris Jericho’s current WWE run will be coming to an end following WWE Payback this Sunday night. Jericho’s last currently scheduled WWE date is the Raw after Payback in Sacramento.