Jim Ross Blogs on One Thing Shinsuke Nakamura Is Missing
A new Jim Ross blog has been posted over at JRsBarBQ.com, and below are some excerpts:
Nakamura Teases AJ Styles Feud
In related news, Shinsuke Nakamura posted the following, teasing a potential feud with his former NJPW nemesis AJ Styles:
Mick Foley Reveals Post-Surgery Scar
Mick Foley has posted the following post-surgery update, revealing his scar, and even asking fans about a potential Mankind tattoo to cover it up:
Save
Save
Save
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?