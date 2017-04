Matt Hardy posted the following teases last night on Twitter in regards to potentially reviving his ‘Broken Universe’ in WWE:

The OBSOLETE Owl cannot evade my #BROKENBrilliance by flying away.. DELETION is coming. https://t.co/o48oaTy3Kn — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017

The CELESTIAL VOICES have told me the GENESIS of my Modern Testament nears. My VESSEL will be blessed if I push it to unseen parameters. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 28, 2017

While all of these posts were going out a fan asked Reby Hardy, Matt’s wife, if there was any truth to the rumor that WWE is buying Matt’s ‘Broken Universe’ from Impact Wrestling. Here is her response: