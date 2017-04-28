The Rock On The Fate Of The Furious Red Carpet (Video), Zack Ryder Offers Recovery Update, Drew Gulak Celebrates Milestone Birthday Today

The Rock On The Fate Of The Furious Red Carpet

The Rock has posted the above video on his official YouTube page taking a look at his appearance on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of The Fate of the Furious.

Interesting to note, while the film has broken all kinds of records at the box office it could be fellow former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista’s Guardians of the Galaxy II that could dethrone Furious as #1 at the box office next weekend.

Zack Ryder Offers Recovery Update

Zack Ryder has been out of action for the past several months dealing with a knee injury. He posted the following update late in the afternoon yesterday:

I ran the ropes today…I blew up…I loved it. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 27, 2017

Drew Gulak Celebrating Milestone Birthday Today

Today is the 30th birthday of 205 Live and WWE cruiserweight wrestler Drew Gulak.

Happy birthday Drew!