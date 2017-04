AJ Styles Reveals His WWE Network Picks Of The Week

WWE has released the following video on-line featuring AJ Styles revealing his WWE Network picks of the week:



Related: WWE Wrestlemania 33 Superstore Exclusive Basic AJ Styles Action Figure Review (Photos)

Alicia Fox Hypes The Debut Of Sleight Today

Alicia Fox has posted the following to Twitter hyping the release of the latest WWE Studios film Sleight which comes out today: