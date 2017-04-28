The Beast Incarnate will defend his WWE Universal Championship for the first time since taking it from Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania, in a brand new pay-per-view event called WWE Great Balls of Fire. Goodness gracious – that really is the name of the show. The Raw-brand exclusive event will replace the rumored “Bad Blood” pay-per-view scheduled for July 9th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. Tickets go on-sale to the general public May 5th at 10:00 a.m. with a pre-sale just one day prior. JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/bEhsjvNhNh — AAC (@AACenter) April 28, 2017 With Lesnar not defending the title until July, that means there will be no Universal Championship match at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th. Of course, we already knew there would be no world title match at this Sunday’s WWE Payback event, which will feature several major stars drafted to the Smackdown Live brand during the “Superstar Shakeup” earlier this month. The program between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman is expected to continue past this Sunday’s big show, with the leading rumor and speculation being that Strowman will be the one to face Brock Lesnar for the championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire.