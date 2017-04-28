6 New Hardy Boyz Facts Featured above is the latest video from WWE YouTube, listing six things you don’t know about Matt and Jeff Hardy, following their return to the company at WrestleMania this year. The Hardy Boyz are in action this weekend at WWE Payback, defending the Raw Tag Team Championships against former champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Big E Comments on ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Smackdown Live star Big E of the New Day commented on the somewhat ridiculous name that WWE has confirmed for it’s upcoming July pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire. It was announced earlier today that Brock Lesnar would defend his Universal Championship for the first time at the event. Clearly, the most disappointing aspect of no longer being on Raw is knowing I won’t be a part of the 1st annual Great Balls of Fire. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 28, 2017 WWE Stars Say Goodbye to Tajiri As we have previously reported, 46-year-old Japanese wrestler Yoshihiro Tajiri is no longer with WWE. He was brought back to the company in January to be a part of 205 Live after his role in last year’s inaugural Cruiserweight Classic, but after suffering a knee injury shortly after his return, it was decided that given his age he would not be used going forward as a full-time member of the roster. Fellow Japanese wrestlers Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa said goodbye to Tajiri via Instagram this week, as the three-time Cruiserweight Champion is headed back home. Have a good next journey Tajiri @tajiribuzzsaw !!! We love you! A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT