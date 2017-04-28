We have some incredible news coming out of Japan today. After suffering a cervical vertebrae injury back in March that left Tomoaki Honma temporarily paralyzed, the New Japan Pro Wrestling star is now back on his feet. Honma was seriously injured during a multi-man tag team match after taking a Hangman’s DDT from Jado. He was taken from the ring on a stretcher, unable to move his lower extremities, and quickly rushed to the hospital. Several weeks later he underwent surgery to repair some of the damage, and shortly after began physical therapy, specifically working on mobilization of legs. Just a few days ago New Japan star Ryusuke Taguchi posted a photo with Honma, who is still in the hospital, but now it appears that the former IWGP Tag Team Champion is able to walk on his own! This is obviously fantastic news, given that just a month ago there were some doubts that the beloved star would even be able to walk again, let alone get back in a wrestling ring, which is still his ultimate goal. Honma back on his feet. pic.twitter.com/lzWvrA6zm7 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) April 28, 2017