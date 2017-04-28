Update on Ember Moon Following Potential Shoulder Injury (Photo), Closer Look at Seth Rollins’ New Finishing Move (Video)

Seth Rollins’ New Finishing Move

WWE has posted a closer look at the new finishing move being used by Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Raw star debuted a new ripcord high knee strike this past week during a six-man tag team match, similar to a move used by Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Ember Moon Injury Update

Last week we reported the potential injury of NXT Superstar Ember Moon, who was helped to the back during a recent NXT television taping event. Moon was knocked off the top rope during a battle royal, and appeared to have hit her shoulder hard on the barricade on the way down.

Smackdown Live Superstar Natalya was recently at the WWE Performance Center and took a group photo with a young boy named Chase, who has been diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 2 that has morphed into sarcoma cancer. Among the group was Ember Moon, who was sporting a sling for her shoulder, confirming the injury. She did not work Thursday’s NXT live event in Kansas City, where Women’s Champion Asuka instead faced Daria Berenato.