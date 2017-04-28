Impact Wrestling took a pretty bit hit in the ratings Thursday night, dropping from one of it’s highest shows of the year last week to the second lowest show in 2017 this week. Impact garnering only 255,000 viewers with a main event of LAX vs. The Decay for the TNA Tag Team Championships, down a whopping 20.3% from the week before. It’s important to note that Impact went up against some pretty stiff competition from the world of sports. Not only did it run up against both the NHL and NBA playoffs, but the annual NFL Draft dominated cable ratings Thursday night. The Draft did more than 9 million viewers between its coverage on ESPN and the NFL Network; even the Draft’s red carpet ceremony did more than twice Impact’s viewership. The May 4th episode should bounce back up next week, as there are no NBA games scheduled and the sole NHL Playoffs game scheduled that night will be wrapping up within the first half hour of the show.