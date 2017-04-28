Alexis Bliss Denies Nude Photos Circulating Are Her, Full Details On John Morrison’s New Film Release

Alexis Bliss Denies Nude Photos Circulating Are Her
The New York Post and The Sun both had articles out today claiming that nude photos of WWE Superstar Alexis Bliss had made their way on-line.
Bliss has since come out denying that the photos are of her with the following tweets:
Figure 2 Photo: Becky Lynch’s Bexplex to Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live!
Full Details On John Morrison’s New Film Release
The following are full details on the upcoming release of former WWE Superstar John Morrison’s (aka Johnny Mundo) film Boone: The Bounty Hunter.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?