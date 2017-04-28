Alexis Bliss Denies Nude Photos Circulating Are Her, Full Details On John Morrison’s New Film Release

Alexis Bliss Denies Nude Photos Circulating Are Her The New York Post and The Sun both had articles out today claiming that nude photos of WWE Superstar Alexis Bliss had made their way on-line. Bliss has since come out denying that the photos are of her with the following tweets: I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017 Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus. — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017 Figure 2 Photo: Becky Lynch’s Bexplex to Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live! WrestleZone has heard from WWE has also confirmed that the photos in question are not of Alexa Bliss. Full Details On John Morrison’s New Film Release The following are full details on the upcoming release of former WWE Superstar John Morrison’s (aka Johnny Mundo) film Boone: The Bounty Hunter. Boone: The Bounty Hunter, which stars John Morrison, is set for a VOD debut in North America on May 9th ahead of an exclusive DVD release in Walmart on June 6th 2017, courtesy of Vision Films. The movie also stars Osric Chau (“Supernatural,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn”), Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (“The A-Team”), Spencer Grammer (“Rick and Morty,” “Greek”), Kevin Sorbo (“Gods Not Dead”) and Lorenzo Lamas (“American Dad”). The movie follows Boone (Morrison), a fame-seeking reality show bounty hunter, and his crew, Kat (Spencer Grammer), Denny (Osric Chau) and Jackson (Quinton Jackson) as they ‘Boone’ delinquent celebrities such as Kevin Sorbo. When Boone gets the news that his TV show is being cancelled he attempts to spike ratings and save his show by taking his crew to Mexico to arrest a real criminal. Things get complicated in Mexico after Boone’s crew gets arrested and Boone is faced with a decision between ambition and justice. Boone: The Bounty Hunter was created by John Hennigan and written by John Hennigan, Josh Burnell, Franco Movsesian, and Jonathan Perkins. It was directed by Robert Kirbyson and produced by Hoplite Entertainment and Killon Street. You can check out the trailer in the video above. I saw this in Chicago over the weekend at the showing Mundo did after C2E2. The movie is VERY good. I highly recommend you going out of your way to find it. If you can make your way to one of the screenings and see it in a theater I’d absolutely suggest you do.