Seth Rollins Reflects On His Long Feud With Samoa Joe, Lana Working More NXT Live Events This Weekend

Nick Hausman
seth rollins

Photo Credit: GackHollywood.com

Seth Rollins Reflects On His Long Feud With Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins has posted the following photos and message on Instagram reflecting on his lengthy feud with Samoa Joe dating back to their time in Ring of Honor:

Related: Seth Rollins Debuts New Finisher On RAW

Lana Working More NXT Events This Weekend

Ahead of her much hyped debut as part of the Smackdown women’s division Lana will be working tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice, FL and Saturday’s live event in Orlando.

lanasamoa joeSeth Rollins
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"