Seth Rollins Reflects On His Long Feud With Samoa Joe, Lana Working More NXT Live Events This Weekend

Seth Rollins Reflects On His Long Feud With Samoa Joe
Seth Rollins has posted the following photos and message on Instagram reflecting on his lengthy feud with Samoa Joe dating back to their time in Ring of Honor:
Related: Seth Rollins Debuts New Finisher On RAW
Lana Working More NXT Events This Weekend
Ahead of her much hyped debut as part of the Smackdown women’s division Lana will be working tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice, FL and Saturday’s live event in Orlando.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?