Part 1 of this week’s Chair Shot Reality features harsh comments about WWE RAW this past Monday night. Josh Isenberg talks about the problems that a 3 hour and 15 minute show had, including problems in booking with The Miz, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman. Below is a comment from the video and the entire rant on WWE RAW can be viewed. ” Why is WWE RAW starting off with Dean Ambrose and the former Intercontinental Champion The Miz? Neither of these guys are on the WWE Payback card. Now, later in the night we feel The Miz could have a secret partner in a guy named Bray Wyatt who is still finishing up his feud with Randy Orton. So the entire three hours was focused under The Miz that is not even in a match at WWE Payback.”