Chris Pratt Attempts To Tickle Batista In New Marvel Clip

Marvel has uploaded the above video on-line featuring actor Chris Pratt showing off a variety of his favorite props and weapons from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy II.

During the video one of the props Pratt brings out is Batista. He tries to hang off of him, tickle him and mess with him in general only to have Batista stare right into the camera before playing around with him back.

Brie & Bryan Receive Surprising Baby News

Brie Bella has uploaded the following video to the official Bella Twins YouTube page. In it she and Bryan get the surprising news from their doctor that their baby, Birdie, is still a week away from being born: