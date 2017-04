Dinesh Kumar Does 40 Rolls At WWE Dubai Try Out WWE has shared the following video on-line featuring independent wrestler Dinesh Kumar performing forty consecutive rolls at the recent WWE try out in Dubai: Naomi Shows Off Her New WWE Championship Sneakers WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi has posted the following to Instagram showing off her new custom WWE championship sneakers: #FeelTheGlow Friday When it comes to fresh custom creative and fly sneakers no one does it better than @mache275 #litkicks #mache #customdesign #glowshoes #glowchamp you out did yourself with these!!! I can not wait to slay and high kick someone in the head with these @wweshop we need these A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

