Xavier Woods Creates Hockey Player In NHL 17 (Video), WWE Superstars Celebrate Pay It Forward Day, Final Trailer For WWE Studio’s Sleight

Nick Hausman

Xavier Woods Creates His Own NHL 17 Hockey Player

Xavier Woods has released the above video on his UpUpDownDown channel featuring him creating his own hockey player and playing with them in the new NHL 17.

Related: Xavier Woods Comments On Hosting Wrestlemania 33

WWE Superstars Celebrate Pay It Forward Day

Several WWE Superstars have joined Titus O’Neil in celebrating Pay It Forward Day by drawing a heart on their palm and sharing their photo on-line. The day is aimed at helping to inspire 10 million acts of kindness around the world.

You can find photos from Austin Aries, Stephanie McMahon and Sasha Banks below:

Final Trailer For WWE Studio’s Sleight

WWE has released the following final trailer for the latest WWE Studio’s film Sleight which is now in theaters:

Austin AriesSasha BanksStephanie McMahonxavier woods
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"