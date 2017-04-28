Xavier Woods Creates Hockey Player In NHL 17 (Video), WWE Superstars Celebrate Pay It Forward Day, Final Trailer For WWE Studio’s Sleight

Xavier Woods Creates His Own NHL 17 Hockey Player

Xavier Woods has released the above video on his UpUpDownDown channel featuring him creating his own hockey player and playing with them in the new NHL 17.

WWE Superstars Celebrate Pay It Forward Day

Several WWE Superstars have joined Titus O’Neil in celebrating Pay It Forward Day by drawing a heart on their palm and sharing their photo on-line. The day is aimed at helping to inspire 10 million acts of kindness around the world.

You can find photos from Austin Aries, Stephanie McMahon and Sasha Banks below:

‪Join @theatrinidadtmt and I in supporting @titusoneilwwe and the #PayItForwardDay Campaign. #Stand4Kindness and post a picture w/ 4-28-2017.‬ #wwe #great A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w4-28-2017 pic.twitter.com/LY23lJiq7A — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 28, 2017

Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe w/the #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w pic.twitter.com/4sunrdhxhV — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 27, 2017

Final Trailer For WWE Studio’s Sleight

WWE has released the following final trailer for the latest WWE Studio’s film Sleight which is now in theaters: