4/28 Edition of Impact Rebellion: JB Suspended For Bullying!, EC3 Calls People Out!, Decay vs LAX, More





WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes In this enormous two and a half hour episode of your Impact Rebellion… Big Ray and Bin Hamin welcome former 1wrestling.com reporter, Vince Russo’s The Brand reporter, Hart Legacy Wrestling GM and current Title Match Wrestling Reporter Andre Cobreil to the show! On Impact this week: JB gets suspended 30 days for bullying Josh Mathews!

EC3 calls out Impact management, James Storm and you the fans!

Matt Sydal makes his Impact Wrestling Debut!

Crazzy Steve says goodbye to Impact Wrestling in his last match for the TNA tag titles against the LAX in a street fight!

All this and more!!! Also the latest Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe… Crazy Steve leaving Impact Wrestling & heading over to NXT; also rumors that Gunner will also be headed to NXT as well in the near future

Both Matt Sydal & Scott Steiner arrival in Impact Wrestling

Update on Hardys situation in WWE vs Anthem

More… You can listen to the more pro wrestling audio from the WrestleZone Radio archives in the embedded audio player below: