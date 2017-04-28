Alberto El Patron Takes Stiff Shot at Paige’s Father to Hype Match, NXT Star Returns From Injury Tonight, NXT Tag Team Gets New Name

NXT Tag Team Gets New Name

During tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were introduced as “The Street Prophets”.

NXT Star Returns From Injury Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice saw the return of former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton. Fulton interrupted an in-ring segment with Yanbo “Boa” Wang and left the Chinese recruit laying:

All was good for our new guy until @SFulton_WWE returned! I missed you, Sawyer! #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/NtPcHhEMI8 — Nicholas B. (@KazooieBanjo2E) April 28, 2017

It feels good #NXTVenice

It feels real good pic.twitter.com/JmwtPkvUpn — SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) April 29, 2017

Alberto El Patron Takes Stiff Shot at Paige’s Father to Hype Upcoming Match

Alberto El Patron, who will be facing Paige’s father Ricky Knight in a match at the upcoming WAW event in Norwich, England on May 14th, had the following exchange on Twitter:

I don’t need to beat my eggs. Your daughter does it for me. #sisisi @RickyKnightWAW https://t.co/BTC2eWJJCt — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017

@PrideOfMexico You will need everything done for you when I finish with you come may pal — Ricky Knight (@RickyKnightWAW) April 28, 2017