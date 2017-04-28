Alberto El Patron Takes Stiff Shot at Paige’s Father to Hype Match, NXT Star Returns From Injury Tonight, NXT Tag Team Gets New Name

NXT Tag Team Gets New Name
During tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were introduced as “The Street Prophets”.
NXT Star Returns From Injury Tonight
Tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Venice saw the return of former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton. Fulton interrupted an in-ring segment with Yanbo “Boa” Wang and left the Chinese recruit laying:
Alberto El Patron Takes Stiff Shot at Paige’s Father to Hype Upcoming Match
Alberto El Patron, who will be facing Paige’s father Ricky Knight in a match at the upcoming WAW event in Norwich, England on May 14th, had the following exchange on Twitter:
