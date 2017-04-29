Impact Wrestling to Air in Australia?, Lana Gets Another NXT Live Event Win, Nikki Bella Continues Searching for a Wedding Dress (Video)

Lana Gets Another NXT Live Event Win

WWE star Lana, who will soon be making her Smackdown Live debut, competed at last night’s NXT live event in Venice, FL. Lana picked up a win over Kimberly Frankele, fka Kimber Lee. Lana picked up the win with a modified t-bone suplex and had Mary Kate in her corner to provide distractions.

Impact Wrestling to Air in Australia?

Dutch Mantell Tweeted the following when asked by a fan if Impact Wrestling will be airing in Australia:

Well I’m not a fortune teller but I believe that @IMPACTWRESTLING probably will be airing there within the next 6 to 9 months. https://t.co/hdajbtTfyY — Dirty Dutch Mantell (@dirtydutchman1) April 29, 2017

Nikki Bella Continues Searching for a Wedding Dress

The latest video in the “Our Wedding: John and Nikki” series has been released, featuring Nikki Bella continuing her search for a wedding dress:

Thanks to WZ reader Himanshu D for contributing to this article.