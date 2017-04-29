Ronnie Garvin On Ric Flair, “I Don’t Respect His Lifestyle”, Talks Winning the NWA World Title, Jumping to WWF, Not Fitting in With That Style

Today The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomes a former NWA World Champion and the man with “hands of stone” as “Rugged” Ronnie Garvin comes aboard for episode #262. Detailing a timeless career that spanned decades and covered all the major territories of the golden era of professional wrestling, Garvin reflects on a lifetime of memories and some of his greatest moments from his wrestling career.
Being booked to become NWA World Heavyweight Champion:
Being the complete opposite of Ric Flair and did they get along:
Did he feel any different becoming World Champion:
The difference in his experience working for the WWF:
