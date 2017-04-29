Ricochet Talks About Why NJPW Wrestling Stands Out And The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, WWE Top 10: Dangerous Dumpster Collisions (Video)

Ricochet Talks NJPW Ricochet was recently interview by New Japan Pro Wrestling to talk about his upcoming IWGP Junior Heavyweight Match. He also discusses why NJPW stands out. You can read highlights below: Read: NJPW Wrestling Toyo Province Results (4/29): Testuya Naito vs Juice Robinson Hiromu vs Ricochet On IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship ‘Good question. It’s no secret that the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship is a huge dream of mine. There’s been so many guys I looked up to- Pegasus Kid, Owen Hart, Liger, Prince Devitt, Kota Ibushi… the best of the best have held that belt. I can’t put it into words. This belt has been a dream of mine since I started wrestling 14 years ago. So any chance I get to get close to the belt, I’m going to give it 100%. That’s what Hiromu will get from me. I’ll give him 100%, everything I have, to get that belt.’ On what makes NJPW stand out “It’s the wrestlers. They’re the top wrestlers in the world and that’s why they’re here. To even be part of NJPW is an honour in and of itself.There’s people all over the world who would love to be here. So just being here myself is an honour.” WWE Top 10 WWE has posted the following video featuring dangerous dumpster collisions. You can watch the video below: