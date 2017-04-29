Dale Earnhardt Jr. Talks About His Retirement On Heyman Hustle, Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles WWE Payback 2016 (Video)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Talks Retirement

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the most popular driver in NASCAR, being voted as such 14 times by fans. He announced his retirement earlier this week and discusses his retirement announcement on Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle. This is part of a deal with Heyman’s Looking For Larry Agency to help promote the final race of the season at Richmond International Speedway. You can watch the video below:

WWE Payback 2016 Full Match

WWE has posted the following match between Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles at WWE Payback 2016. You can watch the video below: